Another Trailer for Garrone's 'Pinocchio' Movie with Roberto Benigni

"I don't want to be a puppet…" Vertigo Releasing from the UK has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming release of the Italian update on Pinocchio, from director Matteo Garrone (Roman Summer, Gomorrah, Tale of Tales, Dogman). This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year after opening in Italy on Christmas last year. This new take on the story from Carlo Collodi's novel of the same name is staying true to that book, telling a more grounded story with fantastical elements. Roberto Benigni (who previously directed his own Pinocchio film in 2002) stars as Geppetto, Federico Ielapi plays Pinocchio, with a full cast including Marine Vacth, Marcello Fonte, Gigi Proietti, Davide Marotta, Massimiliano Gallo, Rocco Papaleo, and Massimo Ceccherini. This version has been dubbed into English for the film's UK release. Early reviews have been quite mixed - but if you think it looks interesting, it's worth renting at least.

Here's the full UK trailer (+ poster) for Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio movie, from Vertigo's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Garrone's Pinocchio here, to see the original reveal again.

Geppetto (Servillo), an old woodcarver, receives a piece of wood perfect for his next project: a puppet. But something magical happens – the cheeky puppet begins to talk, and can walk, run and eat like any young boy. Geppetto calls him Pinocchio, and brings him up as his son. But Pinocchio finds it hard to be good. Easily led astray, he tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a fantastical world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the land of toys and the field of miracles. His loyal friend, the Fairy with the Turquoise Hair, tries to make him see that his dream – to be a real boy – can never come true until Pinocchio finally changes his ways. Pinocchio is both written and directed by Matteo Garrone, of the films Land in Between, Guests, Roman Summer, The Embalmer, First Love, Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales, and Dogman previously. The film initially opened in Italy last December, then premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Vertigo will release Garrone's Pinocchio in UK cinemas starting August 14th coming up. Still no US release set yet.