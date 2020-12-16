Another Trailer for Nicolas Cage's Sci-Fi 'Jiu Jitsu' Alien Fighter Film

"He's crazy… like me!" This already debuted in the US last month. Signature Ent. in the UK has revealed a second trailer for the sci-fi fantasy action martial arts movie made by Greek-American filmmaker Dimitri Logothetis (director of 2018's Kickboxer: Retaliation) called Jiu Jitsu. It's opening in the UK in just a few more weeks, which is why there is another trailer. Described as "basically Predator meets Mortal Kombat meets National Treasure," the action film is about an ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters who face a vicious race of alien invaders in the form of a fighter named Brax. They must battle him for the survival of Earth. That's all you really need to know besides the killer cast: Nicolas Cage along with Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, Juju Chan, and Tony Jaa. If this still looks like something you might enjoy, then rent it today and have fun! Not sure if it's any good, but at least the fights looks cool.

Here's the new UK trailers (+ poster) for Dimitri Logothetis' Jiu Jitsu, direct from Signature's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Dimitri Logothetis' Jiu Jitsu here, to see more footage.

Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. When war hero and master Jiu Jitsu fighter Jake Barnes refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad that has arrived on the planet and is rescued by Wylie (Cage) and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength for an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind. Jiu Jitsu is directed by Greek-American filmmaker Dimitri Logothetis, a production exec and director of the films Pretty Smart, Slaughterhouse Rock, The Closer, Body Shot, Hungry for You, Cheyenne, The Lost Angel, Wings of the Dragon, Kickboxer: Retaliation previously. The screenplay is written by Jim McGrath and Dimitri Logothetis. Highland already released Jiu Jitsu in the US on November 20th, and it opens in the UK on December 21st. You still in?