Another Trailer for US Release of Pregnancy Black Comedy 'Prevenge'

"I'm on the dark side." RLJE Films has debuted another trailer for the imminent US release of Prevenge, the pregnancy black comedy from filmmaker Alice Lowe. This horror film originally premiered in 2016 at the Venice Film Festival, played on the festival circuit for a year, opened in the UK in 2017, streaming on Shudder in 2018, and is finally getting a full DVD/VOD release in the US in 2020. Whew. (The filmmakers already have another film in the works - Timestalker.) Described as a "pitch black, wryly British comedy", the film follows Ruth, played by Lowe, a woman seven months pregnant who listens to what her baby tells her and takes out anyone who stands in her way. Also stars Kate Dickie, Gemma Whelan, Jo Hartley, Kayvan Novak and Eileen Davies. Before the film was released, Lowe gave birth to a baby girl, Della, who was able to portray Ruth’s newborn in the film, at 10 days old. This has received rave reviews over the years, and if you still haven't seen it, well there's no excuse now. It will be available everywhere this August.

Here's the newest US trailer (+ official poster) for Alice Lowe's Prevenge, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer from 2016 for Lowe's Prevenge here, to see more footage.

Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree. It’s her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth’s actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. Prevenge is both written and directed by UK actor-turned-filmmaker Alice Lowe, making her feature directorial debut after a short film previously. She also wrote and starred in Ben Wheatley's Sightseers. This originally premiered at the Venice, Toronto and London Film Festivals in 2016. Prevenge opened in UK cinemas back in 2017, and already hit streaming via Shudder. RLJE Films will finally release Lowe's Prevenge on DVD / VOD in the US starting on August 18th, 2020.