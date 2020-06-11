Another US Trailer for Romance 'Dirt Music' Starring Kelly MacDonald

"You've got your life, I've got mine." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled a new US official trailer for the emotional romantic drama Dirt Music from Australia, the latest film from filmmaker Gregor Jordan (of Buffalo Soldiers, Ned Kelly, The Informers, Unthinkable). It's scheduled for US release on VOD in July. Adapted from the novel by Tim Winton, the stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief. Talented actress Kelly MacDonald stars as Georgie, who is stuck in an unhappy relationship with a local fisherman. She goes off on a journey of self-discovery and meets a former musician named Lu Fox, played by Garret Hedlund. This also stars David Wenham, Aaron Pedersen, Dan Wyllie, Chris Haywood, and Ava Caryofyllis. I'm not sure if it's just the trailers or what, but this looks like such a damn good, impassioned, beautiful film about listening to your heart. A must watch trailer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Gregor Jordan's Dirt Music, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Georgie Jutland (Kelly Macdonald) is barely holding it together these days without a drink. Once a nurse, now she's trapped in the backwater fishing port of White Point with local crayfish baron, Jim Buckridge (David Wenham) and his two sons, whose dead mother she can never hope to replace. One hazy night she sees the lone figure of Lu Fox (Garret Hedlund) appear in the mists of the bay. A long time ago he was a dirt musician, but now he survives as a poacher - an unwise choice given Jim's iron-grip on the local fishing trade. Georgie is instantly drawn to Lu, and the pair begin an intense affair. What Georgie doesn't yet realise is that the Foxes and the Buckridges have a long, murky history… Dirt Music is directed by Australian filmmaker Gregor Jordan, director of the films Two Hands, Buffalo Soldiers, Ned Kelly, The Informers, and Unthinkable previously. The screenplay is written by award-winner Jack Thorne, adapted from Tim Winton's novel of the same name. Universal Pictures will release Jordan's Dirt Music in Australia sometime in 2020. Samuel Goldwyn will release the film on VOD in the US starting July 17th coming up.