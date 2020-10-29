Anthony Hopkins & Lisa Pepper in Psychological Thriller 'Elyse' Trailer

"The wayward heart is just a wild animal… beast that needs to be tamed." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for the indie psychological thriller / drama of sorts called Elyse, the first feature made by Anthony Hopkins' Colombian wife named Stella Hopkins. She also co-wrote the screenplay. Memory and hallucination intertwine to expose a history of trauma, revealing Elyse is Catatonic and institutionalized in a State Hospital. Her recovery is reliant on the dissolution of her marriage, the restoration of the relationship with her mother, and the mutual absolution with the nanny's daughter, Carmen. It's the care from Dr. Lewis and the unconditional love from her nurse, David, that promise Elyse a new life. The film stars Anthony Hopkins, Lisa Pepper as Elyse, as well as Aaron Tucker, Tara Arroyave, Fran Tucker, Anthony Apel, Julieta Oritiz, and Danny Jacobs. I'm not sure why they need to blatantly reveal in the synopsis that she's catatonic, but it doesn't make it any more interesting either. This all still looks rather forgettable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stella Hopkins' Elyse, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Elyse (Lisa Pepper) languidly meanders out of a cold, concrete, designer house mirroring a mausoleum, externalizing the spirit of her dead son, Cody. She returns home disoriented, unwilling to join the family dinner, misconceives the gathering as a threat to her private life, and is unwarrantedly infuriated with her egocentric mother, Goldie, and her devoted husband, Steven. In a psychotic blackout, Elyse commits vehicular manslaughter of her son and his nanny, Julia. But Elyse isn't the only victim; her delusional thinking, narcissism, and violence annihilate her husband. Memory and hallucination intertwine to expose a history of trauma, revealing the truth: Elyse is Catatonic and institutionalized in a State Hospital. Elyse's recovery is reliant on the dissolution of her marriage, the restoration of the relationship with her mother, and the mutual absolution with the nanny's daughter, Carmen. It’s the care from Dr. Lewis (Anthony Hopkins) and the unconditional love from her nurse, David, that promise Elyse a new life. Elyse is directed by Colombian filmmaker Stella Hopkins (née Arroyave), married to Anthony, now making her feature directorial debut. The screenplay is by Stella Hopkins and Audrey Arkins, from a story by Stella Hopkins. Gravitas will debut Elyse in select theaters + on VOD starting December 4th this fall. Intrigued?