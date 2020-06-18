Antoine Olivier Pilon & Josh Hartnett in Trailer for 'Most Wanted' Film

"If what happened here really reaches the public, you're off." Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for an indie dramatic thriller titled Most Wanted, formerly known as Target Number One before this new title change. From Quebecois writer / director Daniel Roby, the film follows the story of real life reporter Victor Malarek who unraveled a twisted drug deal, which conspired to having the wrong guy sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. Antoine-Olivier Pilon stars as Daniel, who was forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and landed himself in jail. Josh Hartnett plays the investigative journalist trying to get to the bottom of the story and free him. The full cast includes Jim Gaffigan, J.C. MacKenzie, Rose-Marie Perreault, and Don McKellar. This looks like a solid film, another tribute to intrepid journalists.

Here's the first official trailer (+ old poster) for Daniel Roby's Most Wanted, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by the gripping true story, an investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist tracks down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel’s freedom. Most Wanted, formerly known as Target Number One, is both written and directed by Quebecois filmmaker Daniel Roby, director of the films White Skin, Funkytown, Louis Cyr, and Hold Your Breath previously. Produced by Daniel Roby, André Rouleau, Valérie d'Auteuil. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount will release Roby's Most Wanted in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 24th this summer. Anyone interested in watching it?