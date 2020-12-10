Art Documentary 'Museum Town' on North Adams, MA Official Trailer

"This is this place of imagination and dreaming." Kino Lorber has released an official trailer for an art doc called Museum Town, from journalist-turned-director Jennifer Trainer. It premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival, and launches in virtual cinemas this month. A rural American town suffering economically from factory closures finds an unconventional route to recovery with the help of MASS MoCA. Directed by Jennifer Trainer, a former journalist and one of the original builders, and narrated by Meryl Streep. Today, MASS MoCA is the largest museum for contemporary art in the world—but just three decades ago, its vast brick buildings were the abandoned relics of a shuttered factory. This documentary tells how such a wildly improbable transformation came to be. The film also follows various artists, including Nick Cave as he builds the monumental installation “Until,” a reflection on gun violence, race, and the American Dream.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Trainer's doc Museum Town, direct from YouTube:

Museum Town, about the creation of MASS MoCA, in North Adams, MA, explores the concept of art and culture as a means for economic revitalization and development. The film also looks at the artistic process itself—not only how museums work but how artists create, tracking celebrated artist Nick Cave as he builds the monumental installation “Until,” a reflection on gun violence, race, and the American Dream. Museum Town is directed by American journalist / author / filmmaker Jennifer Trainer, finally making her feature directorial debut with this project. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and also played at the Hamptons Film Festival. Kino Lorber will release Trainer's Museum Town in "virtual cinemas" starting on December 18th this year. For more info on how to watch, visit their official website.