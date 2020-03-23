Ashley Bell in First Teaser Trailer for Horror Short Film 'Dear Guest'

"Okay Jules – you're scaring me!" Do you feel safe in a vacation rental? Maybe… not anymore! This teaser trailer is for a new horror short film made by filmmaker Megan Freels Johnston (Rebound, The Ice Cream Truck) titled Dear Guest. It just premiered at the Monaco Film Festival (a "non-violent film" festival) and is expected to play at more fests this year, which is why they're releasing a trailer for it now. A couple checks into a vacation rental only to find out that the anonymous host likes to play games on its guests. Described as a "Twilight Zone-esque short film" or "modern day Hitchcock" that was made between feature projects. Starring Ashley Bell & Noureen DeWulf. This teaser is just a brief intro, but makes me want to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Megan Freels Johnston's Dear Guest, direct from Vimeo:

The throwback short film stars Ashley Bell (The Last Exorcism) and Noureen DeWulf (Good Girls) as a couple who soon regrets renting this picturesque home for their long awaited vacation. A couple checks into a vacation rental, only to find that the anonymous host likes to play games on its guests. Dear Guest is both written and directed by American filmmaker Megan Freels Johnston, also director of the feature films Rebound and The Ice Cream Truck previously, making her first short. Follow her @number1megan. Produced by Michael May, Bill Whirity, and Megan Freels Johnston. Featuring music by Jacob Yoffee. This just premiered at the Monaco Film Festival earlier this year. No official release date or plans are set yet - it's expected to play on the festival circuit throughout this year. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone scared by this?