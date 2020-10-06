Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon in 'Black Bear' Trailer

"You don't think she knows what I'm up to?" Momentum Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie dark comedy + psychological thriller titled Black Bear, the latest from film from the mind of filmmaker Lawrence Michael Levine. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and has also been playing on the international festival circuit since then. A filmmaker at a creative impasse seeks solace from her tumultuous past at a rural retreat, only to find that the woods summon her inner demons in intense and surprising ways. Aubrey Plaza stars as the filmmaker, named Allison, pulling everyone "into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy." Also with Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Alexander Koch, Paola Lázaro, Lindsay Burdge, and Jennifer Kim. This looks like a very intelligent, complex, even philosophical film that has much more going on within than it seems at first glance. Tricky stuff here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lawrence Michael Levine's Black Bear, direct from YouTube:

Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a young couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become. Black Bear is written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Lawrence Michael Levine, director of the films Territory, Gabi on the Roof in July, and Wild Canaries previously. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and next is showing at the Montclair Film Festival. Momentum Pictures will release Black Bear in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 4th. Who's interested?