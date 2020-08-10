Auli'i Cravalho & Carol Burnett in Trailer for Netflix's 'All Together Now'

"Think of it as a gift by letting us help you." Netflix has released an official trailer for a small town indie drama titled All Together Now, the latest from acclaimed indie filmmaker Brett Haley (I'll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, Hearts Beat Loud). This hasn't shown at any festivals, but it will debut on Netflix in just a few weeks - not much of a wait. The film is about an optimistic high schooler named Amber with musical aspirations who must learn to accept help from her friends to overcome her personal hardships and make it into her dream university. Based on Matthew Quick's novel "Sorta Like a Rock Star," All Together Now is a story of finding hope in the darkest of times. The film stars Auli'i Cravalho as Amber, along with Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Justina Machado, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr., Gerald Waters, with Fred Armisen and Carol Burnett. I have to admit, Brett Haley is one of those filmmakers who always delivers. Such a heartfelt, sweet filmmaker who knows how to tell emotionally-resonant stories.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brett Haley's All Together Now, direct from YouTube:

Amber Appleton (Auli'i Cravalho) remains an optimist even when her personal life is far less stable than it appears on the surface. A musically gifted high school student with aspirations to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances time with her beloved high school drama club helmed by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen) with working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom (Justina Machado). She also spends time at the local retirement community, giving care and attention to her favorite pessimistic resident (Carol Burnett). When new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, Amber must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward. All Together Now is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Brett Haley, director of the films The New Year, I'll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, Hearts Beat Loud, and All the Bright Places previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Quick, Brett Haley, & Marx Basch; based on the book "Sorta Like a Rock Star" by Matthew Quick. Netflix will release Haley's All Together Now streaming exclusively starting on August 28th this summer.