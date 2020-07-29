Austin Abrams & Lili Reinhart in Trailer for Romance 'Chemical Hearts'

"I used to be good at socializing…" Amazon Studios has unveiled acial trailer for a teen romance coming-of-age drama titled Chemical Hearts, adapted from Krystal Sutherland's novel "Our Chemical Hearts". The emotionally honest film is "an unapologetic, coming of age story involving a hopeless romantic and a young woman with a mysterious past." A high school transfer student finds a new passion when she begins to work on the school's newspaper, where she meets seventeen-year-old Henry Page, who has never been in love. Described as "a journey of self-discovery that captures the thrills, disappointments and confusion of being a teenager." Starring Austin Abrams & Lili Reinhart, with Sarah Jones, Kara Young, Coral Peña, C.J. Hoff, Shannon Walsh, Bruce Altman, and Meg Gibson. It looks charming and witty and tough, but it also looks like so many other teen romance films. Hopefully there's something unique about this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Tanne's Chemical Hearts, direct from YouTube:

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is. Chemical Hearts is written & directed by American filmmaker Richard Tanne, making his second feature film after directing Southside with You previously, as well as one other short. Adapted from the novel by Krystal Sutherland. Amazon will release Tanne's Chemical Hearts streaming on Prime Video starting August 21st this summer. Interested in this?