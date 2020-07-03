Australian Fantasy Family Film 'The Legend of the Five' Official Trailer

"Do you really think that five children would stand against the end of the world?" FilmInk in Australia has debuted an official trailer for an Australian fantasy adventure family film titled The Legend of the Five, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Joanne Samuel (she played Jessie in the original Mad Max movie!). This looks very much like a fun-for-all-ages kind of fantasy story, campiness and all. When a group of misfit teenagers encounter an ancient relic during a school trip to a museum, they find themselves caught up in a magical world, with elemental powers beyond their belief, and the responsibility of stopping an age old evil from destroying the world. The movie stars Lauren Esposito, Gabi Sproule, Leigh Joel Scott, Nicholas Andrianakos, Deborah An, Beth Champion, and Tiriel Mora. This seems like it's straight out of the 90s, but that may be a good thing considering the quality of most family films nowadays anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joanne Samuel's The Legend of the Five, direct from YouTube:

Zoe (Lauren Esposito) struggles to fit in at her new school, but when she goes on an excursion to a local museum, she suddenly finds herself tied up with a group of misfit students when they encounter a small obsidian cube which suddenly transports them to a magical forest. This new world contains elemental powers beyond their belief, and soon the five discover it's become their responsibility to stop an age old evil from destroying the world. The Legend of the Five is directed by Australian actress-turned-filmmaker Joanne Samuel, making her feature directorial debut with this film, after directing episodes of "Stinson Creek" previously. The screenplay is written by Peter McLeod. Produced by Amy Benjamin and Jesse Ahern. Filmink Presents has already released Samuel's The Legend of the Five in Australian cinemas starting on June 25th this summer. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. Curious?