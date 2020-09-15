Baby Yoda Returns! First Full Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

"You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" "This is the way." Disney has unveiled the first official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, and since we're such big fans of this show, we can't help but feature it anyway despite usually not posting TV series trailers. Plus it's more Star Wars! And with the Skywalker saga over, and new movies not due out for a few years, this is the best we've got. And I'm fine with that! Mando Season 2 stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, plus Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. The Mandalorian and "The Child" will continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy. Baby Yoda is back!! Of course he is, everyone's favorite character. Plus there's a brief appearance by Sasha Banks (in the hooded robe) in this trailer. It's all a tad cheesy, but this looks like a badass good time. I'll be watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 2, direct from YouTube:

Here's the only brief official synopsis available for Season 2 so far: The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian Season 2 features episodes directed by: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer. Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Empire, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. In this season, Djarin and "The Child" continue on their quest from the end of the first season, as they are pursued by Moff Gideon. Disney will debut the second season of The Mandalorian series streaming starting October 30th on Disney+ this fall.