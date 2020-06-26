'Babysplitters' Comedy Trailer Starring Danny Pudi & Emily C. Chang

"Two couples, one baby, and no regrets." Gravitas has unveiled a trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Babysplitters, which premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year and it played at the Newport Beach, Vancouver, Raindance, Nashville, and San Diego Film Festivals. After two busy Los Angeles couples decide to join forces in raising a baby together, this "fresh and sunny" comedy takes many hilarious twists and turns. First it's the planning. Then the sometimes messy business of conception. Then, well… The cast is lead by Danny Pudi, Emily C. Chang, Maiara Walsh, and Eddie Alfano. Described as "combining the DNA of She's Having a Baby and Indecent Proposal", this quirky romantic comedy film tries to redefine the expectations of what parenting is supposed to be. But does it all work out…? You'll have to watch to find out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Friedlander's Babysplitters, direct from YouTube:

When two couples with mixed feelings about having kids hatch a plan to share one baby, it seems like the perfect compromise – until things soon spiral out of control. Babysplitters is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Sam Friedlander, his second feature after directing the film Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant, as well as director of the TV series "The Hustler" previously; plus lots of other production work and a few TV movies. Produced by Matt DiNicola, Sam Friedlander, David C. Smith, and Rebecca G. Stone. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will release Friedlander's Babysplitters direct-to-VOD starting on July 24th this summer. Funny… or not?