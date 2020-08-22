Back in the Groove! Badass Second Trailer for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"This world is not yet ready for all that you will do… Your time will come, Diana. And everything will be different." Bring on the return of DC! Warner Bros has unleashed a second trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 during the online DC FanDome event (instead of Comic-Con) held this weekend - the very first trailer dropped last year. This highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins' blockbuster hit Wonder Woman movie (from 2017) is a bit more light and energetic this time. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince, also known as "Wonder Woman", with a cast featuring Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, Lyon Beckwith, Natasha Rothwell, Oakley Bull, and Robin Wright. This trailer is all about the big bad Cheetah reveal! Not only showing a bit more of her origins, but a final glimpse at the end of the two fighting each other. Lookin' badass! I'm in.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 here, to see the initial reveal.

Raised on a sheltered paradise known as Paradise Island, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana then leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Now a new era of wonder begins… Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is once again directed by American filmmaker Patty Jenkins, director of the film Monster previously and the first Wonder Woman, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage" and "The Killing". The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins, from a story by Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins; based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by Dr. William Moulton Marston. Warner Bros will open Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 in movie theaters starting October 2nd this fall. How cool does that look?