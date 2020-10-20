Badass Full Trailer for Danish Revenge Dark Comedy 'Riders of Justice'

"What is it for?" "I want to avenge my wife." Nordisk Film has debuted the full-length official trailer (with English subtitles this time!) for a Danish revenge dark comedy titled Riders of Justice, from filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen (Adam's Apples, Men & Chicken). The film is opening in Denmark this fall, but still has no international dates set. Mads Mikkelsen stars as Markus, a military vet who has to go home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems to be plain bad luck - but it turns out that it might have been a carefully orchestrated assassination, which his wife ended up being a random casualty of. A few passengers find him and they set out to enact revenge. The cast includes Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Nicolas Bro, Jacob Lohmann, and Lars Brygmann. This looks so awesome! I love Mads and his beard, but it also seems to be some Danish social commentary mixed in with a brutal revenge story. And I'm so down - can't wait to watch. Don't mess with Mads Mikkelsen! Ha.

Here's the full-length Danish trailer for Anders Thomas Jensen's Riders of Justice, direct from YouTube:

You can still view the first Danish teaser trailer for Riders of Justice here, to see the first look reveal again.

Markus (Mads Mikkelsen) returns home to be with his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems like an accident until a mathematics geek, who was also a fellow passenger on the train, and his two colleagues show up. He joins up with a few others to get revenge. Riders of Justice, originally known as Retfærdighedens Ryttere in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish writer / filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, director of the films Flickering Lights, The Green Butchers, Adam's Apples, and Men & Chicken previously, as well as a few short films. He has also written tons of screenplays for various Danish films. The screenplay is also written by Anders Thomas Jensen, from an idea by Nikolaj Arcel and Jensen. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Riders of Justice first opens in cinemas in Denmark this November. No international release dates are set. Who wants to watch this film?