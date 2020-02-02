Badass New Super Bowl TV Spot for Cary Fukunaga's 'No Time to Die'

"When our secret finds its way out… it'll be the death of him." Universal & MGM debuted a new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. This follows up the first trailer from December, with another trailer expected in the next few weeks, too. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Wow, this looks slick! I love the gorgeous shots from DP Linus Sandgren featured in this TV spot!! Can't wait to see even more footage soon.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in theaters everywhere starting April 8th, 2020 coming up in spring. First impression? Who's excited?