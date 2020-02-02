MOVIE TRAILERS

Badass New Super Bowl TV Spot for Cary Fukunaga's 'No Time to Die'

by
February 2, 2020
Source: YouTube

No Time to Die Super Bowl TV Spot

"When our secret finds its way out… it'll be the death of him." Universal & MGM debuted a new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. This follows up the first trailer from December, with another trailer expected in the next few weeks, too. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Wow, this looks slick! I love the gorgeous shots from DP Linus Sandgren featured in this TV spot!! Can't wait to see even more footage soon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, direct from 007's YouTube:

No Time to Die Movie

You can still watch the first full trailer for Fukunaga's No Time to Die here, to see the original reveal again.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in theaters everywhere starting April 8th, 2020 coming up in spring. First impression? Who's excited?

Find more posts: James Bond, To Watch, Trailer, TV Spots

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net