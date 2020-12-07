Badass Second Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Monsters of Man' Film About Robots

"You were made by humans to afflict death!!" 11:11 Ent. has debuted a badass second trailer for an indie sci-fi action movie titled Monsters of Men, another dark, robots-will-kill-us-all movie. This is launching on VOD everywhere this week - hence the final trailer to remind us. A robotics company teams up with a corrupt CIA agent dropping four prototype robots into a suspecting drug camp in the Golden triangle. Six doctors on a good cause mission witness the brutal slaughter of an innocent village and are forced into a deadly game of cat & mouse as they become new targets. "In his stunning directorial debut, Toia combines non-stop action with powerful special effects to explore A.I., corruption and the terrifying possibilities of future warfare." The film stars Neal McDonough, Jose Rosete, Jessica Blackmore, and Kayli Tran. Described as "Predator meets RoboCop", this looks intense and gnarly and brutal, but I'm hoping there's more to it than just some killer robots. However it turns out, I just have to watch this at least once anyway.

Here's the second official trailer (+ posters) for Mark Toia's Monsters of Man, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Toia's Monsters of Man here, to view even more footage.

In a terrifying vision of Artificial Intelligence gone wrong, sci-fi thriller Monsters of Man reveals the consequences of unchecked power and robots who have advanced beyond human control. When a corrupt CIA agent (McDonough) teams up with a robotics company to deploy an illegal, unsanctioned military operation, the plan is to drop four prototype robots into a suspected drug manufacturing camp in the Golden Triangle that no one will miss. The mission is to prove the robotics company is worthy of winning a lucrative military contract but all goes horribly awry when six American volunteer doctors witness the brutal slaughter of an innocent village and are forced into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the next targets. Monsters of Man is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Mark Toia, making his feature directorial debut after becoming one of the most successful TV commercial directors in the world; but he has never directed any films before this one. 11:11 Entertainment will release Toia's Monsters of Man direct-to-VOD starting on December 8th this month. Visit the film's official website. Planning to watch?