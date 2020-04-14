Badass Trailer for Criterion's New 'Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits' Box Set

"Mother gave me this to stop me from fighting." The kung fu legend is getting a new box set! Every once in a while, the Criterion Collection cuts a new trailer for one of their new box set releases – and we just have to feature it because it's so badass. And a reminder that all these badass films are worth watching! Criterion's latest is a box set called Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, arriving this July on Blu-ray. The set contains five of Lee's iconic films: The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972), The Way of the Dragon (1972), Enter the Dragon (1973), and Game of Death (1978). He died in 1973, and only appeared in noir film Marlowe before making this set of films. "This seven-disc Blu-ray box set is loaded with special features, including alternate versions of the films, interviews with Lee's collaborators and admirers, documentaries about his life and philosophies, commentaries, promotional materials, and so much more!" Looks awesome, sounds awesome, he is awesome. All of these films kick ass. I am definitely buying this set as soon as it's available.

Here's the official trailer (+ cover art) for Criterion's Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits box set, on YouTube:

Description direct from Criterion: "In the early 1970s, a kung-fu dynamo named Bruce Lee side-kicked his way onto the screen and straight into pop-culture immortality. With his magnetic screen presence, tightly coiled intensity, and superhuman martial-arts prowess, Lee was an icon who conquered both Hong Kong and Hollywood cinema, and transformed the art of the action film in the process. This collection brings together the five films that define the Lee legend: furiously exciting fist-fliers propelled by his innovative choreography, unique martial-arts philosophy, and whirlwind fighting style. Though he completed only a handful of films while at the peak of his stardom before his untimely death at age thirty-two, Lee left behind a monumental legacy as both a consummate entertainer and a supremely disciplined artist who made Hong Kong action cinema a sensation the world over." Criterion Collection's Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits box set (Spine #1036) will be released on Blu-ray starting July 14th arriving this summer. A seven-disc set loaded with special features. You can pre-order from Criterion now or on Amazon. Who needs to own this already?