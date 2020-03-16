Baltimore Finds its Groove in 'Dark City Beneath the Beat' Doc Trailer

"We dance in the streets… because we don't have anywhere else to go now." This looks so dope! A festival promo trailer is available for a musical documentary titled Dark City Beneath the Beat, made by a local musician / singer known as "TT The Artist". The music doc re-imagines the narrative of Baltimore, a city rising above social and economic turmoil to develop a vibrant and close-knit community for the arts through its homegrown sound, Baltimore club music. Hell yeah, bring on the tunes. This was set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, but since that has been cancelled, the best we can do is bring attention to many of the programmed films anyway. The doc spotlights local club artists, DJs, dancers, producers, and Baltimore's budding creative community as they are realizing their life dreams. Damn this looks like a good time! Great music, killer dancing, inspiring stories. Don't sleep on this! Looks like it's a worthy doc to discover this year.

Here's the first official trailer for TT The Artist's doc Dark City Beneath the Beat, direct from YouTube:

This documentary film is an audiovisual experience that defines the soundscape of Baltimore city. Inspired by an all original Baltimore club music soundtrack, the film spotlights local club artists, DJs, dancers, producers, and Baltimore’s budding creative community as they are realizing their life dreams. Rhythmic and raw, these stories illustrate the unique characteristics of the city's landscape and the social climate through music, poetry, and dance. From the city's social climate to its creative LGBTQ community, Dark City Beneath The Beat showcases Baltimore club music as a positive subculture in a city overshadowed by trauma, drugs, and violence. Dark City Beneath the Beat is directed by the musician / filmmaker known as "TT The Artist" (aka Theresa Wayman), making her feature directorial debut after mostly performances before this. Produced by Issa Rae, Deniese Davis, and Astrid Curet. This was originally set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this year. No other official release is set - stay tuned for more. Visit the official website.