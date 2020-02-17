'Banksy & The Rise of Outlaw Art' Documentary Film Official Trailer

"He's an outsider. He's a maverick." Vision Films is about to release this documentary, called Banksy & The Rise of Outlaw Art, this week - available on VOD. We missed this trailer when it first debuted a few months ago, but happy to catch up with it now. Elio Espana's doc Banksy & The Rise of Outlaw Art is a look at the modern street art / graffiti culture that Banksy elevated. "Banksy, the world's most infamous street artist, whose political art, criminal stunts, and daring invasions outraged the establishment and created a revolutionary new movement while his identity remained shrouded in mystery. [This film] finally reveals Banksy's story, from his roots in a criminal subculture to his rise as the leader of an art revolution." Don't expect Banksy's identity to actually be revealed. Not only was there Banksy's own doc Exit Through the Gift Shop (from 2010), but we also had the Banksy Does New York doc a few years ago, too. Check it out below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Elio Espana's doc Banksy & The Rise of Outlaw Art, direct from YouTube:

As the world’s most infamous street artist, Banksy’s political art, criminal stunts and daring invasions have outraged the establishment for over two decades, but despite being one of the most important figures of our times, Banksy has remained an enigma, with little known about the circumstances of his life and work. His rise coincided with the emergence of Street Art, a form of illegal, public art that evolved from the graffiti scene to change the face of cities across the world. Banksy became the leading figure in this revolutionary new movement, assembling a multi-million dollar empire and changing the way that we think about art. Through it all, however, his identity has remained shrouded in mystery… Banksy & The Rise of Outlaw Art is directed by documentary producer / filmmaker Elio Espana, director of the films Dawn of the Dead: The Grateful Dead & the Rise of the San Francisco Underground, CSNY: Fifty by Four, Feats First: The Life & Music of Lowell George, and Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway previously. Vision Films will release the doc direct-to-VOD on February 18th this month. For info, visit their official website.