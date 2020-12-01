Barbara Sukowa & Martine Chevallier in Passionate 'Two of Us' Trailer

"Look at me. Here I am." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for Two of Us, a passionate love story drama by filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti. This is France's official submission to the Best Foreign Film selection in the Academy Awards this year, and it originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It opens in the US in February just in time to play for Academy Award nominations. Pensioners Nina and Madeleine have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades, but their bond is put to the test when they are suddenly unable to move freely between each other's apartments. This stars Barbara Sukowa & Martine Chevallier as Nina & Madeleine, with Léa Drucker, Jérôme Varanfrain, Muriel Bénazéraf, Augustin Reynes, and Hervé Sogne. It definitely looks like an emotional, heart-wrenching film that seems to be an impressive work considering the critics' quotes they use in this trailer. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Filippo Meneghetti's Two of Us, direct from YouTube:

Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine’s daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them. Two of Us, also known as Deux in French, is directed by Italian filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti, making his first narrative feature film after the doc Maistrac: lavorare in Cantiere previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Malysone Bovorasmy & Filippo Meneghetti, in collaboration with Florence Vignon. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and it already opened in France at the beginning of the year. Magnolia Pics will release Meneghetti's Two of Us in select US theaters starting on February 5th, 2021 early next year. For more info, visit the film's official website.