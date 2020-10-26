'Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51' Wacky Dumb Sci-Fi Comedy Trailer

"Remind me to annihilate planet Earth." Full Moon Features has unveiled a trailer for a ridiculous, wacky new sci-fi comedy B-movie called Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51 - a kind of wacky MST3K homage. Full Moon's notorious "coronaverse" expands anew in Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51, the third (but not final!) movie in the world's only quarantine set and shot franchise. Get ready for a heady dose of pandemic panic as the dynamic duo turn on their TV and get tuned into a viral saga that takes them deep into the forbidden fortress of Area 51 and beyond! Combining insanely funny new footage with hilariously re-dubbed retro sci-fi cinema awesomeness, Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51 is the wackiest "coronasploitation" yet! Featuring Cody Renee Cameron as Barbie + Robin Sydney as Kendra. This is as absurd as they come, with a lot of dumb jokes. But I guess that's the point? An even dumber Mystery Science Theater riff to enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Charles Band's Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51, from YouTube:

And here's a trailer for another of the films - Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King - also out this year:

First they fought the Corona Zombies. Then, they Saved the Tiger King (starring Leslie Jordan from "Will & Grace" and John Reinke from Netflix's "The Tiger King"). Now sexy LA airheads, Barbie (Cody Renee Cameron) and Kendra (Robin Sydney) bring their ditsy brand of quarantine quirk on an adventure that's truly out of this world! Get ready for a heady dose of pandemic panic as the dynamic duo turn on the TV and get tuned into a viral saga that takes them deep into the forbidden fortress of Area 51 and beyond! Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51 is once again directed by producer / filmmaker Charles Band, founder of Full Moon Features, and director of many crazy films including Evil Bong 666, Death Heads: Brain Drain, Corona Zombies, as well as Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King most recently. Full Moon Features will release the Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51 film streaming exclusively (available on their Amazon channel + their app) starting November 6th this fall. For more info, visit the Full Moon website. Anyone interested?