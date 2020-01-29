Barry Keoghan in Trailer for British Crime Film 'Calm With Horses'

"Have you heard about this fella?" Altitude has unveiled an official UK trailer for Calm With Horses, a British crime thriller about an Irish enforcer living in "darkest rural Ireland". This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Busan, London, and FilmBath Festivals. Ex-boxer Douglas "Arm" Armstrong, played by Cosmo Jarvis, is the faithful and violent right-hand man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his friend. His struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula. Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time. Also starring Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar, Ned Dennehy, Hazel Doupe, David Wilmot, and Kiljan Moroney. Looks like a solid, brutal thriller.

Here's the official UK trailer for Nick Rowland's Calm With Horses, direct from Altitude's YouTube:

In darkest rural Ireland, ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis) has just become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, whilst also trying to be a good father to his autistic five-year-old son, Jack. Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are truly tested when he is asked to kill for the first time. Calm With Horses is directed by British filmmaker Nick Rowland, now making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, and additional work as a TV director. The screenplay is written by Joe Murtagh. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Altitude Films will release Rowland's Calm With Horses in UK cinemas starting March 13th, 2020. No US opening is set yet.