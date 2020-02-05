MOVIE TRAILERS

Battling Juvenile Incarceration in Trailer for '1275 Days' Documentary

by
February 5, 2020
Source: YouTube

1275 Days Trailer

"It's cruel punishment." FilmRise has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled 1275 Days, a powerful film about juvenile incarceration and terribly long sentences for criminals. In 2013 in Indiana, 15-year-old Blake Layman and four friends broke into a neighbor's home, thinking it was unoccupied. The homeowner surprised them, firing a gun. One boy was shot and killed. Three of the boys were caught, and sentenced to 55 years in prison each. Blake's family & his girlfriend have worked tirelessly trying to get his sentence reduced. 1275 Days explores juvenile incarceration and politics in America, and exposes financial and emotional burdens that families face. It paints a vivid picture of being young while facing an extreme jail sentence. The original title of the film was No Place for Children. This may seem like something to shrug off, but it's an important story about how to build a better society through compassion and understanding.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Carlye Rubin & Katie Green's doc 1275 Days, from YouTube:

1275 Days Poster

The documentary film chronicles 16-year-old Elkhart, Indiana native Blake Layman, who broke into a neighbor’s home with his four friends, thinking it was unoccupied. They weren’t carrying weapons and planned to burglarize the house, but the owner of the house was home and fatally shot one of them. Due to state law, Blake and his friends – dubbed "The Elkhart 4" -- were caught, tried, convicted and sentenced to 55 years each in prison despite never firing the gun. For years, Blake's family and his girlfriend worked tirelessly, despite not having any funds, to get his extensive sentence reduced. 1275 Days is co-directed by filmmakers Carlye Rubin (making his feature directorial debut) & Katie Green (director of the docs The (Dead Mothers) Club, The Family I Had previously). This first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. FilmRise will release Rubin & Green's doc 1275 Days direct-to-VOD starting March 3rd next month.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net