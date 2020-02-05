Battling Juvenile Incarceration in Trailer for '1275 Days' Documentary

"It's cruel punishment." FilmRise has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled 1275 Days, a powerful film about juvenile incarceration and terribly long sentences for criminals. In 2013 in Indiana, 15-year-old Blake Layman and four friends broke into a neighbor's home, thinking it was unoccupied. The homeowner surprised them, firing a gun. One boy was shot and killed. Three of the boys were caught, and sentenced to 55 years in prison each. Blake's family & his girlfriend have worked tirelessly trying to get his sentence reduced. 1275 Days explores juvenile incarceration and politics in America, and exposes financial and emotional burdens that families face. It paints a vivid picture of being young while facing an extreme jail sentence. The original title of the film was No Place for Children. This may seem like something to shrug off, but it's an important story about how to build a better society through compassion and understanding.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Carlye Rubin & Katie Green's doc 1275 Days, from YouTube:

The documentary film chronicles 16-year-old Elkhart, Indiana native Blake Layman, who broke into a neighbor’s home with his four friends, thinking it was unoccupied. They weren’t carrying weapons and planned to burglarize the house, but the owner of the house was home and fatally shot one of them. Due to state law, Blake and his friends – dubbed "The Elkhart 4" -- were caught, tried, convicted and sentenced to 55 years each in prison despite never firing the gun. For years, Blake's family and his girlfriend worked tirelessly, despite not having any funds, to get his extensive sentence reduced. 1275 Days is co-directed by filmmakers Carlye Rubin (making his feature directorial debut) & Katie Green (director of the docs The (Dead Mothers) Club, The Family I Had previously). This first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. FilmRise will release Rubin & Green's doc 1275 Days direct-to-VOD starting March 3rd next month.