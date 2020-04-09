Beanie Feldstein Reinvents Herself in the 'How to Build a Girl' Trailer

"The thing about crossing over to the dark side is that – once you're there, it doesn't feel dark at all." IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for the indie coming-of-age comedy called How to Build a Girl, the latest from filmmaker Coky Giedroyc, adapted from Caitlin Moran's novel of the same name. This premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto Film Festival last year, after first unveiling at the Glasgow Film Festival. The film charts the journey of teenager Johana Morrigan, who reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde: fast-talking, lady sex-adventurer, who moves to London, and gets a job as a budding music critic in the hope of getting away from her poverty stricken family in Wolverhampton. But is that truly the girl she really wants to be? Beanie Feldstein stars as Johana, with Alfie Allen, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Punch, Sharon Horgan, Paddy Considine, Chris O'Dowd, and Emma Thompson. Looks like honest fun, and a vibrant, inspiring story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Coky Giedroyc's How to Build a Girl, direct from YouTube:

Johana Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein) is a bright, quirky, 16-year-old who uses her colorful imagination to regularly escape her humdrum life in Wolverhampton and live out her creative fantasies. Desperate to break free from the overcrowded flat she shares with her four brothers and eccentric parents, she submits an off-beat music review to a weekly magazine. Despite being brushed off initially, Johana clamors to the top of the 90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde - a venerable, impossible-to-please music critic with an insatiable lust for fame, fortune, and men. It isn't long before the rapid pace at which Johana's life is changing becomes overwhelming and she runs face-first into a devastating existential crisis: Is this the type of girl she wants to become? Or does she need to start over and build again from the ground up? How to Build a Girl is directed by filmmaker Coky Giedroyc, of the films Stella Does Tricks and Women Talking Dirty previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is by Caitlin Moran & John Niven; adapted from Caitlin Moran's novel of the same name. This premiered at the Glasgow and Toronto Film Festivals last year. IFC will release How to Build a Girl in select theaters + on VOD starting May 8th.