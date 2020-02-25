Behind-the-Scenes with Director Cary Joji Fukunaga Making 'Bond 25'

"What is that mission that will be he most challenging & most difficult?" Eon has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as 007. The focus in this video is on director Cary Joji Fukunaga, one of the most inspired filmmakers they've chosen in this era to deliver Craig's final Bond movie. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. This is a beautifully-edited, exciting featurette that should get you in the mood for this Bond finale.

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurette for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, direct from 007's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Fukunaga's No Time to Die here, or the badass Big Game spot here.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in theaters everywhere starting April 8th, 2020 coming up soon. Ready to watch this movie already?