Ben Mendelsohn & Eliza Scanlen in New Trailer for Superb 'Babyteeth'

"You look like a different person! What have you done with my daughter?" IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the acclaimed indie film Babyteeth, marking the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Shannon Murphy. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and earned rave reviews from critics (here's my review). This Australian bittersweet comedy, self-adapted from the play of the same name by Rita Kalnejais, follows a married couple who discover their seriously ill teenage daughter has fallen in love with a kooky small time drug dealer. Eliza Scanlen, who also appeared in Little Women last year, stars with Toby Wallace (he won the "Best Young Actor" award in Venice), plus Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedder, Essie Davis, and Ben Mendelsohn. I adore this film, it's seriously something special, and I hope people give it a look because it's a touching and heartwarming story of love.

When seriously ill teenager Milla falls madly in love with smalltime drug dealer Moses, it's her parents' worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a new lust for life, things get messy and traditional morals go out the window. Milla soon shows everyone in her orbit - her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest pregnant neighbour - how to live like you have nothing to lose. What might have been a disaster for the Finlay family instead leads to letting go and finding grace in the glorious chaos of life. Babyteeth joyously explores how good it is not to be dead yet and how far we will go for love. Babyteeth is directed by Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy, making her feature directorial debut following of a number of short films and TV work previously, including episodes of "On the Ropes". The screenplay is written by Rita Kalnejais. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival and AFI Fest. IFC Films will debut Murphy's Babyteeth in select theaters + on VOD starting June 19th this summer. Read our review.