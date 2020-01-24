Ben Platt in First Trailer for Political Journalism Film 'Run This Town'

"Funny, furious, and surprisingly accurate." Quiver Dist. has debuted the first official trailer for Run This Town, an indie dramedy that initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and also played at the Traverse City and Napa Valley Film Festivals last year. A young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate adult life living in Toronto. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal’s larger-than-life boss, he seizes the moment to advance his career. The film stars Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows, along with Jennifer Ehle and Damian Lewis. This is a particularly intriguing trailer, I like the cold opening and the flashes of people at the end. Sometimes it's all you need to sell a film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ricky Tollman's Run This Town, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

A young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate adult life. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal’s larger-than-life boss, he seizes the moment to advance his career. Meanwhile, Kamal grapples with containing the story while maintaining his integrity. Run This Town is both written and directed by Canadian producer / filmmaker Ricky Tollman, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Quiver will release Tollman's Run This Town in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 6th coming up. Who's interested?