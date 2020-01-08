Ben Schwartz & Billy Crystal in Trailer for 'Standing Up, Falling Down'

"I don't really have a life…" Shout Factory has debuted a trailer for an indie dramedy titled Standing Up, Falling Down, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film is described as a comedy about the unlikely friendship that kindles between a struggling stand-up comedian from Los Angeles, forced to move back home to Long Island with his tail between his legs, and a tragically flawed, but charming and charismatic, alcoholic dermatologist. Discovering to be kindred spirits, each helps the other find healing, in addition to the confidence to face the "failures" in their lives. Ben Schwartz co-stars with Billy Crystal, they're joined by Eloise Mumford, Grace Gummer, Nate Corddry, Debra Monk, and Kevin Dunn. This looks like your typical cliche indie, with lost loves and all the usual struggles everyone deals with in life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Ratner's Standing Up, Falling Down, from YouTube:

After four years of chasing his stand-up comedy dreams in Los Angeles, 34-year-old Scott Rollins (Ben Schwartz) has crashed and burned. Hard. Left with little money and a fledgling at best “career”, Scott has no choice but to regroup, lick his wounds, and return home to his parent’s house in Long Island. While trying to figure out what to do next, Scott pines after his ex, Becky Brookes (Eloise Mumford), a successful photographer who has since married a former mutual friend. On a night out at the bar, Scott strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric dermatologist (Billy Crystal) who has regrets of his own. Marty and Scott both help each other find the courage to face the failures in their lives. Standing Up, Falling Down, also known as We Are Unsatisfied, is directed by producer-filmmaker Matt Ratner, making his directorial debut after producing films previously. The screenplay is by Peter Hoare. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Shout Factory will release the film in select US theaters starting February 21st. Curious?