Beware the The Foundation in Appalachia Horror 'Wrong Turn' Trailer

"We don't bother them, and they don't bother us." Saban Films has released an official trailer for an indie backwoods horror thriller titled Wrong Turn, from filmmaker Mike P. Nelson. Not to be confused with an entirely separate horror franchise also known as Wrong Turn - though this is actually the seventh film in that very franchise. The original title is Wrong Turn: The Foundation, but they went with that trend of "let's just use the title of the original film all over again." This time around, friends hiking the Appalachian Trail are confronted by "The Foundation", a community of killers who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years. Suddenly under siege, Jen & her friends seem headed to the point of no return. Starring Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Tim DeZarn, as well as Matthew Modine. This looks like yet another rehash of so many other backwoods horror films. Oh well.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike P. Nelson's Wrong Turn, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Backwoods terror and nerve-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen's father (Matthew Modine) can reach them in time. Wrong Turn, also known as Wrong Turn: The Foundation, is directed by American filmmaker Mike P. Nelson, a former sound mixer and director of the films Summer School and The Domestics previously. The screenplay is written by Alan B. McElroy. Saban Films will release this new Wrong Turn direct-to-VOD starting January 26th this winter.