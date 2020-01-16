Bill Nighy & Annette Bening in Trailer for Divorce Drama 'Hope Gap'

"Fine isn't the same as happy. Now we're happy, aren't we Edward?" Roadside Attractions has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Hope Gap, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall before stopping by the London Film Festival and FilmBath Festival. TIFF explains: "Featuring brilliant performances from Bill Nighy and four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, this exquisite drama from writer-director William Nicholson will resonate with anyone who has ever navigated the choppy waters of long-term love." The story follows a woman who, after 29 years of marriage, must deal with the challenges of divorce and splitting up. Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice. It also stars Josh O'Connor, Aiysha Hart, and Ryan McKen. A moving story about finding yourself at any age.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for William Nicholson's Hope Gap, from Roadside's YouTube:

The intimate, intense and loving story of Hope Gap charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for someone else after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grownup son (Josh O'Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice. Hope Gap is both written and directed by English filmmaker William Nicholson, his second feature film following Firelight previously, as well as episodes of "Everyman" for television. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival late last year. Roadside Attractions will release Nicholson's Hope Gap in select US theaters starting on March 6th, 2020 in just a few more months. Anyone interested in watching the film?