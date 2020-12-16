'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' Popstar Documentary Trailer

"We're never thinking about what's happening right now." Apple has unveiled the official trailer for the music documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, arriving on Apple TV+ streaming and in select theaters starting in February this winter. The latest documentary film by R.J. Cutler, who also made this year's John Belushi film and a few other docs recently. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management & Media. Directed by Cutler, and featuring Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O’Connell as themselves. The film offers an intimate look at the teenage singer-songwriter's journey, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home, while creating her debut album. We're seeing more and more of these docs about popstars and the "challenging" lives they live. Just another part of the big music marketing machine.

Here's the official trailer for R.J. Cutler's doc Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, on YouTube:

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the young singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is directed by American producer / filmmaker R.J. Cutler, director of the doc flms A Perfect Candidate, The September Issue, The World According to Dick Cheney, and this year's Belushi doc previously, as well as extensive TV work and the feature film If I Stay. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Apple will debut Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry in select theaters + streaming on Apple TV+ starting February 26th, 2021 this winter. For more info, head to Apple's website. Interested?