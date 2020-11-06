MOVIE TRAILERS

Bloody & Beautiful Fantasy Realism in Brutal Trailer for 'The Neolith'

by
November 6, 2020
Source: Vimeo

The Neolith Trailer

Claret & Blue has released an official trailer for The Neolith, a gritty short film made by filmmaker Daniel Boocock. This is his second short and his most ambitious project to date - a 30-minute epic short set in the old Viking times. A mysterious individual takes action against a pack of bloodthirsty outsiders whose thirst for dominance is thriving. A "bold, innovative and visually stunning short work," The Neolith recalls the fantastic realism and epic scope of Vikings and Game of Thrones while remaining entirely unique in its storytelling and style. Combining aspects of mysticism, Jungian theories of the shadow self and Gnosticism, the film defies interpretation leaving powerfully raw and violent images that linger in the mind. The Neolith stars Jak Corrie and Dan Boie Kratfeldt, with Lasse Voss, Nanna Lyhne, and Jesper Møller. This looks rad - stunning shots galore, and lots of bloody footage. Best of all - the full film is out to watch already.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Boocock's The Neolith, from Vimeo:

You can also watch the full short film The Neolith for free online already, right on Vimeo:

The Neolith Poster

"Too much animal distorts the civilised man. Too much civilization makes sick animals." – Carl Jung. Amidst a beautiful and unforgiving landscape in an unknowable time and place, a mysterious individual takes action against a pack of bloodthirsty outsiders whose thirst for dominance is thriving, with brutal and bloody consequences… The Neolith is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Daniel Boocock, making his second short film after The Desolate One previously. Boocock also produced this short film. Featuring cinematography by Andrew Schonfelder, and music by Danheim. It was filmed on Red cameras primarily on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, UK. The short has already debuted online to watch - head to Vimeo. For more info on the project and Boocock's work, visit his official website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here