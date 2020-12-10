Bob Odenkirk is Somebody in First Trailer for Action Thriller 'Nobody'

"Its been a hell of a day." Universal Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for an action crime thriller titled Nobody, the latest from the Russian director of the POV mayhem film Hardcore Henry. This one is basically Bob Odenkirk as John Wick - a "nobody" suburban dad decides to fight back one day and becomes the top target of a a vengeful drug lord and his cronies. Awesome! I love a good nobody is actually a badass somebody, don't underestimate him, kind of gnarly story. Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, joined by Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, J.P. Manoux, Paul Essiembre, Humberly González, Araya Mengesha, Gage Munroe, and famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov. Where did this come from and why does it look like so much good fun?! It's not exactly John Wick all over again, but I dig the setup and Odenkirk seems perfect for this role. Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ilya Naishuller's Nobody, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Nobody is directed by Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, his second feature film after the breakout hit Hardcore Henry previously, as well as lots of shorts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad. Universal will release Naishuller's Nobody in theaters on February 26th, 2021. Look any good?