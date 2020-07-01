Bobby Soto & Shia LaBeouf in First Trailer for Ayer's 'The Tax Collector'

"I'm supposed to terrorize the hard! That's my function." RLJE has released the first trailer for The Tax Collector, a crime thriller from gritty filmmaker David Ayer (Harsh Times, End of Watch, Fury, Suicide Squad, Bright). This one is skipping theaters entirely and dropping direct-to-VOD in August this summer. The film follows two "tax collectors" for the crime lord "Wizard", collecting cuts from local gangs. But when Wizard's old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended making them targets, so they must protect their family above all else. Starring Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Steve Louis Villegas, Lana Parrilla, and Shia LaBeouf. Always with masks in every crime film! This doesn't look that bad, certainly more of Ayer's full-on violence and gritty street-scene in LA storytelling. Fire it up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Ayer's The Tax Collector, direct from YouTube:

David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf) are "tax collectors" for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs' illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family. The Tax Collector is both written and directed by American filmmaker David Ayer, director of the movies Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, Suicide Squad, and Bright previously. Produced by Matthew Antoun, Chris Long, and Tyler Thompson. RLJE Films will release Ayer's The Tax Collector in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 7th. First impression?