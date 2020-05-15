Boundless Creativity: 10 Favorite Recent Short Films to Enjoy Anytime

"You can be poetic and you don't have to answer anything. You can make whatever you want. You have creative freedom [making a] short film." (-Taika Waititi) We love short films! Ever since this coronavirus pandemic shut down cinemas worldwide, we've been doing our best to keep sharing worthwhile film content every day. There aren't many new trailers yet, and Hollywood is waiting to figure out their next step, so I've been finding the best short films to feature as well. Every single weekday since March, FirstShowing has featured one new short film on the site. All of them are worth watching. But not everyone has time to watch all of them. So I've put together this post highlighting my 10 favorite recent short films to watch and enjoy anytime. Today, tomorrow. Bookmark this page and stop by whenever to watch all these shorts below.

Each of the short films is embedded below for quick and easy viewing. More information about each one can be found in the original post - link included underneath the video. These are my favorites over the last year.

Rebooted by Michael Shanks

One of my all-time faves. Made in Australia. "It's not easy for a movie-star to age - especially when you're a stop motion animated skeleton monster. Phil, once a terrifying villain of the silver-screen, struggles to find work in modern Hollywood due to being an out-of-date special effect." Read our original article about this.

Dirty Machines: The End of History by David Matthew Olson

One of the best time travel films ever made. Yes, seriously. Christopher Nolan-esque. "A time traveler takes a tour of 'The Birth of Time Travel.'" Filmed in the Stockholm subway. Read our original article about this.

Goldman v Silverman by Josh & Benny Safdie

After Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers reteamed with Adam Sandler yet again for this quintessential NYC short. "Rod Goldman and Al Silverman are street performers who work the tourist scene of Times Square. Goldman gets no respect and Silverman is the first one to make sure of that." Read our original article here.

Le Mans 1955 by Quentin Baillieux

A stunning example of how animation can enhance storytelling and add additional layers of emotion to any true story. "The 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1955. 300,000 spectators are watching from the sidelines. It is 6:00 PM when Pierre Levegh's car plows into the spectator stands…" Read our original article about this short.

Salt by Rob Savage

One of the best two-minute short films ever made. Yes, seriously. Better than most full-length horror films. A near perfect showcase short of filmmaker Rob Savage's incredible talent. "A demonic presence closes in on a mother and her sick daughter. Their only protection - a ring of Salt." Read our original article about this.

La Noria by Carlos Baena

Masterful creature design and animation give this short an edge. "A young boy who loves to draw and build ferris wheels encounters strange creatures that turn his life upside down." Read our original article here.

My Moon by Eusong Lee

Breathtaking, emotional, existential animation from a talented filmmaker. No need for any dialogue, it's all about conveying feelings through the visuals. "Award-winning 2D animation that gorgeously depicts a love triangle between three celestial bodies: the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth." Read our original article here.

Cradle by Devon Manney

Another animated short you'll never forget once you watch it. Breaks your heart then heals it in 14 minutes. "Returning to the USA after losing both arms overseas, a young veteran battles phantom pains, prosthetics, and memories of his pre-war life while reaching for a sense of normalcy." Read our original article on this.

Cinematographer by Demi Waldron

Very inspiring showcase of talent. Cinematographers are the coolest! "Six women share the challenges and complexities of life as a modern cinematographer. Featuring interviews with Reed Morano, Autumn Eakin, Kate Arizmendi, Allison Anderson, Maria Rusche, and Emoni Aikens." Read our original article about this.

That's My Jazz by Ben Proudfoot

Powerful, rousing documentary filmmaking in a satisfying 14 minute package. A true story about a father & son. Worth your time to watch. "Milt Abel II, a world renowned pastry chef, reflects on his relationship with his late father Milton Abel Sr., a legendary Kansas City jazz musician." Read our original article about this.

Keep watching! Keep sharing the ones you enjoy! FirstShowing will continue to post new shorts every single weekday on the site - you can find all of them here. There's an abundance of shorts nowadays because digital technology has made it extremely easy to film, edit, and distribute a short online - with YouTube or Vimeo. Use your phone, or any camera. I think Rob Savage (follow him @DirRobSavage) is a perfect example of a filmmaker using any and every tool at his disposal, even making one using Zoom while in quarantine. Most short films will screen at film festivals for a year or two before they end up online, but eventually they're out for everyone to watch wherever they are. One of the first shorts we ever featured was Spike Jonze's robot love short I'm Here from 10 years ago. It's an honor to highlight great work from talented filmmakers. It has always been our mission to bring more attention to excellent films - big or small. I hope you enjoy them, too.