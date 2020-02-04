MOVIE TRAILERS

Boyd Holbrook in Two Connected Lives Indie Film 'Two/One' Trailer

by
February 4, 2020
Source: YouTube

Two/One Trailer

"We all have to face ourselves sooner or later…" Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for a peculiar indie sci-fi film titled Two/One, also written out as 2/1. The film is about two men from opposites sides of the world who are connected - when one sleeps, the other one is awake. It seems to be inspired by Your Name, the body-switching anime sensation, but with a more dramatic premise. When the two different men finally meet, a simple question arises: Who is the dream and who is the dreamer? Ah yes, the age old philosophical question. "They slowly begin to realize that they might be dreaming each other. They are, in some strange way, the same person." Starring Boyd Holbrook, Song Yang, Dominique McElligott, Beau Bridges, Zhu Zhu, and Anna Van Hooft. This looks slick, but seems the concept was too ambitious to fully realize.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Juan Cabral's Two/One, originally from Gravitas' YouTube:

Two/One Poster

Two/One Poster

Two men. Living on the opposite sides of the world. When one sleeps, the other is awake. But when they finally meet, a simple question arises: Who is the dream and who is the dreamer? Kaden (Boyd Holbrook) is a professional ski jumper in Whistler, unexpectedly presented with the chance of reconnecting with an ex-girlfriend who ghosted him years ago. Khai (Song Yang) is a corporate executive in Shanghai, China, faced with the fact that the girl he fantasizes about on the internet has just started working in his office. The two men go about their lives, without knowing that they are connected, but noticing some echoes - like a distorted mirror. They slowly begin to realize that they might be dreaming each other. They are, in some strange way, the same person. Two/One, also known as 2/1, is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Juan Cabral, making his feature directorial debut after some TV work previously. Gravitas will release Two/One in select theaters + on VOD starting February 7th this month. Anyone curious about it?

