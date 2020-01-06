Brand New Trailer for Fox's Delayed X-Men Horror 'The New Mutants'

"The reason you survived, is because you're a very uncommon girl." Fox has surprised us with a brand new trailer for The New Mutants, the sort-of X-Men spin-off movie. Although they've dropped "X-Men" from the title and are pulling back calling this "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring." Five young mutants, discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. The first teaser trailer for this debuted in 2017, it was set to open in 2018, but after extensive reshoots and retooling (and Fox being bought by Disney) they've made an entirely new movie which will finally be released in April. Starring Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Mirage; with Alice Braga and Happy Anderson. Take a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Josh Boone's The New Mutants, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still find the original teaser trailer for The New Mutants here, to see what it looked like years ago.

An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. The New Mutant is directed by American filmmaker Josh Boone, of Stuck in Love and The Fault in Our Stars previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee. Produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, Lauren Shuler Donner. Based on the "New Mutants" comic series published from 1981 to 1993 by Marvel. Fox will release The New Mutants in theaters everywhere starting April 3rd, 2020 this spring. Looking better? Still curious about it?