Brandon Flynn Has a Killer Face in Trailer for Comedy 'Looks That Kill'

"When people see me, they…" "Die?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie dark comedy called Looks That Kill, which is landing on VOD soon. The film stars Brandon Flynn (from "13 Reasons Why", "True Detective", and John Kander's Kid Victory musical) as a teenage boy dealing with the ups and downs of being lethally attractive. His face kills - literally! Of course, since this is a teenage story, he meets a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his self-discovery quest. Julia Goldani Telles co-stars, with Ki Hong Lee, Annie Mumolo, and Tom Proctor. This doesn't look that cheesy, I have to say, there's an earnestness to it that gives it an edge. Though it's still yet another film about beautiful teens.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kellen Moore's Looks That Kill, direct from YouTube:

Looks That Kill is a dark comedy about Max Richards (Brandon Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex (Julia Goldani Telles), a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery… without accidentally killing someone. Looks That Kill is both written & directed by newcomer filmmaker Kellen Moore, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. It's produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Glen Trotiner, and Austin Sepulveda; executive produced by Ryan Bennett and Michael Glassman. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut Moore's Looks That Kill direct-to-VOD starting June 19th this month. Who's curious?