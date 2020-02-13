Brazilians Fight Back in Official US Trailer for Genre-Bending 'Bacurau'

"This isn't supposed to happen around here." Kino Lorber has unveiled a thrilling new official US trailer for the Brazilian film Bacurau, which initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and won the Jury Prize during the fest. The film is the follow-up to Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho's award-winning 2012 feature Aquarius. "Described as a mixture of western, adventure and sci-fi, Bacurau is set in a small town in the Brazilian backlands that disappears from the map" after the death of the town's matriarch at the age of 94. A local woman returns home and she discovers something much more mysterious going on. This film is so crazy and unique and violent, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before. The key cast includes Sonia Braga, Udo Kier, Jonny Mars, Antonio Saboia, Chris Doubek, and Karine Teles. It's destined to become a cult classic, and you will want to say you were the one of the first to discover this.

A filmmaker decides to travel to a village called Bacurau in the interior of Brazil to make a documentary. As days go by, he begins to discover that the locals are not exactly what they appear to be and seem to hide dangerous secrets. Bacurau is co-written and co-directed by Brazilian filmmakers Juliano Dornelles (director of the film O Ateliê da Rua do Brum previously, plus production designer on Aquarius) & Kleber Mendonça Filho (director of the films Neighboring Sounds and Aquarius, the documentary Critico, and numerous short films previously). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Sydney, Munich, and Neuchâtel Film Festivals. The film first opened in Brazil last summer, setting box office records. Kino Lorber will release Dornelles & Mendonça Filho's Bacurau in select US theaters starting on March 6th, 2020 next month. For full theater listings, visit KL's website. Who's interested in this now?