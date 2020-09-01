Brenton Thwaites Hopes She is Real in Romance 'I Met a Girl' Trailer

"What are you waiting for, kid?" Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for a romantic drama titled I Met a Girl, marking the feature film directorial debut of Australian TV director Luke Eve. An aspiring musician named Devon embarks on an epic, cross-country journey to find the woman of his dreams - who may be all in his head. Brenton Thwaites stars in this as Devon, a musician with schizophrenia, who meets a girl who is just as impulsive and romantic as he is. She disappears by the morning but leaves a note saying "meet me in Sydney." Is she real…? He must travel all the way there to find out. The cast includes Joel Jackson, Lily Sullivan, Zahra Newman, and Anita Hegh. This looks super sappy and cliche. Not exactly the most original idea, but put some good music over this story of love, and it'll make anyone's heart beat fast. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Luke Eve's I Met a Girl, direct from YouTube:

I Met A Girl follows the story of Devon (Brenton Thwaites), an aspiring musician with schizophrenia who is dependent on his older brother, Nick (Joel Jackson) to care for him. However, when Nick's wife, Olivia (Zahra Newman) becomes pregnant, they arrange for Devon to move out. On a downward spiral, Devon is saved by Lucy (Lily Sullivan) a mysterious girl who is just as impulsive and romantic as he is. After one day together, they fall completely in love. Devon then arranges for Nick to meet her, but Lucy doesn't show. They try to find her but her apartment is empty. Nick suspects that Lucy is a delusion, while Devon, desperate to prove his sanity, discovers a note that she wrote him: meet me in Sydney. And Devon sets off on an epic, cross-country journey to find her; the girl of his dreams… who may be all in his head. I Met a Girl is directed by Australian filmmaker Luke Eve, making his feature directorial debut after directing for TV including episodes of "Cancelled" previously. The screenplay is written by Glen Dolman. Gravitas will release Eve's I Met a Girl in select theaters + on VOD starting September 11th this month. Anyone into it?