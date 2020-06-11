MOVIE TRAILERS

Brenton Thwaites is a WWII Soldier in Horror 'Ghosts of War' Trailer

by
June 11, 2020
Source: YouTube

Ghosts of War Trailer

"This ain't right, man. This place is bad juju." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the official trailer for a supernatural WWII thriller titled Ghosts of War, the latest from Eric Bress, a screenwriter and director of The Butterfly Effect - his only other film since 2004. This horror thriller is about five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield. The film stars Brenton Thwaites, Theo Rossi, Kyle Gallner, Skylar Astin, and lan Ritchson. What a cool concept for a freaky haunted house film - take us back to WWII and throw in a double dose of horror in addition to the Nazis. It's worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Eric Bress' Ghosts of War, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Ghosts of War Poster

Ghosts of War Poster

Follows five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield. Ghosts of War is both written and directed by American filmmaker Eric Bress, director of the film The Butterfly Effect, creator of "Kyle XY" on ABC Family, and writer of scripts for Final Destination 2 and The Final Destination previously. Produced by Shelley Madison, D. Todd Shepherd, and Joe Simpson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Bress' Ghosts of War in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting July 17th this summer. Who wants to watch?

