Brian Cox Reconnects in San Francisco in 'The Etruscan Smile' Trailer

"I'm not going to make the same mistake with him." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama The Etruscan Smile, which premiered at the 2018 Montréal World Film Festival a few years ago. Brian Cox stars as Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman, who travels across the world to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. He moves in with his estranged son Rory, as he sees his life getting transformed through a newfound bond with his baby grandson and a woman he meets in the city. Also starring Rosanna Arquette, JJ Feild, Thora Birch, Peter Coyote, Tim Matheson, and Treat Williams. Based on the bestselling novel by José Luis Sampedro. This looks charming in a gruff way, and emotional of course, but nothing we haven't seen before in so many other indie films about estranged families and stubborn parents.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oded Binnun & Mihal Brezis' The Etruscan Smile, from YouTube:

The Etruscan Smile stars Golden Globe Winner Brian Cox as Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, Rory’s life will be transformed, just when he expects it least, through a newly found love for his baby grandson. Among other things, Rory must deal with culture shock, his bitter relationship with his son Ian, his long-standing feud with another crusty old Scotsman, and falling in love with a beautiful free-spirited woman. The Etruscan Smile is co-directed by filmmakers Oded Binnun & Mihal Brezis, both making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Michael McGowan & Michal Lali Kagan & Sarah Bellwood. Based on the novel by José Luis Sampedro. Produced by Arthur Cohn. This originally premiered at a few film festivals in 2018. 1091 Media will release The Etruscan Smile direct-to-VOD starting on June 16th this summer. Interested?