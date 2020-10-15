Brian Geraghty Plays a Racist Cop in 'Blindfire' Movie Official Trailer

"They want to know - were you threatened by him, or what he looks like." Kandoo Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Blindfire, the feature debut of writer / director Michael Nell. This is one of the first movies that directly comments on and confronts the issue of racism and racist police. Brian Geraghty stars as a police officer who, while responding to a violent hostage call, kills the African American suspect only to later learn of his innocence. Sensing this was a set-up, and facing repercussions, he must track down the person responsible while examining his own accountability and ingrained racism which brought him to this point. The "compelling drama echoes much of the conversation taking place in society today and offers a unique exploration of this timely issue from both sides." Hopefully it's as smart as it promises. It also stars Sharon Leal, Bethany Joy Lenz, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Jim Beaver, Chiké Okonkwo, and Wayne Brady. This actually looks like an intriguing drama, not worth writing off.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Michael Nell's Blindfire, direct from Kandoo's YouTube:

Inspired by actual events, Blindfire follows Will Bishop (Geraghty), a white cop who responds to a violent hostage call and unjustifiably kills the Black man (Okonkwo) in his own home. After Bishop learns of the victim'a innocence and is suddenly facing repercussions for his actions, he is forced to confront extremely difficult conversations with his partner (Leal), as well as the family of the victim, and must examine his own accountability while attempting to find the person who he feels is actually responsible for the tragic chain of events. Blindfire is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Michael Nell, making his feature directorial debut after working many production jobs previously. Produced by Howard Barish. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Kandoo Releasing will debut Nell's Blindfire in "virtual cinemas" on November 13th, then on VOD starting November 20th this fall.