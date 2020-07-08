Brief Teaser for 'Halloween Kills' Sequel - Now Opening October 2021

"No no no!" Universal has officially announced that the next Halloween sequel, titled Halloween Kills, has been delayed from October of this year until October 2021. This is the next sequel in the brand new trilogy (Halloween in 2018, Halloween Kills coming up, ending with Halloween Ends in 2022) and it's once again directed by David Gordon Green. No plot details have been revealed yet. The film is finished and ready to go, with plans to open in October of this year, but the pandemic has forced them to wait and hold it for an extra year. Jamie Lee Curtis returns, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle playing "The Shape". While we all accept the fact that this will be delayed an extra year, they have released a 30 second teaser to keep us satiated. View below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ old poster) for David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, from YouTube:

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

A sequel to the Halloween 2018 sequel bringing back Laurie Strode for another showdown with masked killer Michael Myers who has been tormenting her for over 40 years. Halloween Kills is again directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, Stronger, and the most recent Halloween previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, plus Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Executive produced by John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann. Universal will release DGG's Halloween Kills in theaters everywhere starting on October 15th, 2021. Still looking forward to it?