Brittany Snow & Sam Richardson in Trailer for Comedy 'Hooking Up'

"I'm trying to distract myself, but I'm still terrified." Saban has unveiled a trailer for a spunky relationship comedy titled Hooking Up, premiering in select theaters and on VOD in March. Produced by and starring Brittany Snow, the film is about a "mismatched duo" that end up on a road trip together. Bailey, played by Sam Richardson, and Darla, played by Brittany Snow, embark upon a misguided and mutually deceitful form of therapy, one in which they must drive across the country re-enacting Darla's colorful history as a sex addict. As their true motivations for the spontaneous road trip come to light, the unlikely pair must force one another to confront their issues, discovering that there might actually be more to love than just sex. The cast also includes Jordana Brewster, Vivica A. Fox, Amy Pietz, Anna Akana, and Rob Moran. This looks like a quirky, fun romantic adventure. I appreciate the honesty and thoughtfulness in all the dialogue.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nico Raineau's Hooking Up, direct from Saban's YouTube:

She (Brittany Snow) is an adventurous writer pumping out scandalous content for a lifestyle magazine. He (Sam Richardson) is a hopeless romantic who’s just been dumped by his high school sweetheart and given a medical diagnosis that’s left him shook. After a chance meeting, the mismatched duo hit the road on a cross country trip to provide them both with some much needed healing. Hooking Up is directed by American filmmaker Nico Raineau, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other TV work previously. The screenplay is co-written by Nico Raineau and Lauren Schacher. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jon Keeyes, Jordan Yale Levine, and Brittany Snow. Saban Films will release Raineau's Hooking Up in select theaters + on VOD starting March 20th coming up next month. How does that look?