Bros Compete for a Cash Prize in All-Out Wild 'Buddy Games' Comedy

"Is it injured? Because it doesn't feel good." This is one big "bro-fest" with, uh, a couple of women - mainly Olivia Munn. Saban Films has released the first official trailer for Buddy Games, marking the directorial debut of actor Josh Duhamel, who also co-wrote the script and stars in this ridiculous comedy. A group of friends who have fallen out reunite to participate in the "Buddy Games", an insanely wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship… or die trying. The full ensemble cast features Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, and Nick Swardson. Sad to say this looks even stupider than all of the "Jackass" movies, which are at least authentic. This is just dumb games with CGI on top and other ridiculousness thrown in. Not for me. But this kind of stuff must make someone laugh? Right?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Duhamel's Buddy Games, direct from YouTube:

Let the games begin… Josh Duhamel stars in and directs this wild and hilarious, no-holds-barred comedy. After six lifelong friends have a five year falling out, Bob (Josh Duhamel), aka "The Bobfather", reunites his pals for the "Buddy Games", a totally insane competition of absurd physical and mental challenges with the chance to win a $150,000 pot. Now all bets are off, as the determined group of dudes fight, claw, and party for the big bucks in this star-studded bro-fest featuring Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn, and Kevin Dillon. Buddy Games is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Josh Duhamel, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Josh Duhamel, Bob Schwartz, Jude Weng. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will release Duhamel's Buddy Games direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on November 24th this fall. Who's ready to rumble with these bros?