Brothers Raised in Opposing Empires Reunite in 'Trail of Ashes' Trailer

"Nobody knows what's going on up there…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie fantasy thriller titled Trail of Ashes, which also marks the feature directorial debut of Puerto Rican actor / filmmaker Arturo Lizardi. Set in another time long ago, the story follows the search for an empress's missing daughter. This reunites two long lost brothers who grew up on opposite sides of a war and now must choose between family bonds and political alliances. "As the investigation deepens, Silas realizes that nothing is what it seems." I'm intrigued to find out what this is trying to comment on exactly - perhaps our modern world? The Puerto Rican drama stars Héctor Escudero, Cecilia Arguelles, Arturo Lizardi, Jasmin Sanabria, Migdalia Rosario, and Carlos Miranda. The footage in this looks pretty dang good, I must say, the production quality seems solid. I just hope there's a good enough story that brings all of it together.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Arturo Lizardi's Trail of Ashes, direct from YouTube:

When the empress's daughter Lina disappears, the Crow Tribe, still rebelling against the empire, plans a mission to find her first, in an attempt to have leverage over their enemy. Silas, raised by the Crow Tribe, is tasked with intercepting a "quill" (or justice-seeker) sent to investigate the prime suspect in the case: an inquisitor, one of the empress's elite. Silas, now posing as the quill Ranieri, is conflicted when he learns the inquisitor he is to interview is actually his long lost brother, Marco, who was raised by the empire after both brothers were orphaned due to a tragic and mysterious incident. As the investigation deepens, Silas realizes that nothing is what it seems. The case will unlock secrets that will blur the reality of everyone involved. Trail of Ashes is directed by Puerto Rican actor / filmmaker Arturo Lizardi, making his feature debut after one short previously. The screenplay is written by Arturo Lizardi and Samari Vega, from a story by Lizardi. Gravitas will release Lizard's Trail of Ashes direct-to-VOD starting December 1st. Interested?