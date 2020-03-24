Bruce Willis in Home Invasion Thriller 'Survive the Night' Full Trailer

"Used to be the big dog in town… Don't try anything." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for the home invasion action thriller Survive the Night, which looks pretty much as generic and as forgettable as they come. How do they keep getting made? Does anyone watch? Bruce Willis drives the action in this gripping home-invasion thriller. A disgraced doctor and his family are held hostage at their home by criminals on the run, when a robbery-gone-awry requires them to seek immediate medical attention. In addition to Willis, the cast includes Chad Michael Murray, Lydia Hull, Tyler Jon Olson, Shea Buckner, and Jessica Abrams. It looks so unoriginal and so redundant, just sad that Bruce Willis keeps making movies like this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Eskandari's Survive the Night, direct from YouTube:

After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Chad Michael Murray) from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich's wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank (Bruce Willis), in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals. Survive the Night is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Matt Eskandari, of the films Victim, Game of Assassins, 12 Feet Deep, and Trauma Center previously. The screenplay is by Doug Wolfe. Lionsgate will release Eskandari's Survive the Night in select theaters + on VOD starting May 22nd coming up. Anyone?